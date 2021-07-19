Britt McHenry Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit With Fox, Is Leaving Network

Fox News contributor Britt McHenry has settled her sexual harassment lawsuit with Fox News.

McHenry co-hosted a Fox Nation program with Tyrus, but in 2019 he was kicked off the show after she filed a sexual harassment complaint against him. The Daily Beast reported at the time McHenry said he “sent her unwanted and unsolicited text messages with lewd, sexual comments.”

A Fox spokesperson told Mediaite in a statement in June 2019 “this situation was independently investigated and we consider the matter resolved.”

In December 2019 McHenry filed suit against Fox News and Tyrus, also alleging gender discrimination and retaliation.

On Monday McHenry settled with Fox. Per the Daily Beast:

According to two sources familiar with the matter, McHenry has settled with Fox News—likely with a nondisclosure agreement and undisclosed cash settlement—and will leave the network. “I am very proud to have to stood up for my rights and hope that I have empowered other women to do the same,” McHenry told The Daily Beast in a statement. “Although I fully stand by the truth of my allegations, I am pleased to put this matter behind me and move forward with my career.”

A statement provided to Mediaite from FOX News Media said, “While FOX News is confident it would have prevailed in the lawsuit, we are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com