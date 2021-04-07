Cable News World Pays Tribute to Legal Analyst Midwin Charles: ‘A Brilliant And Beautiful Soul’
Midwin Charles, a defense attorney and legal analyst for MSNBC and CNN, has died, her family announced Tuesday on Twitter.
“She was known to many as a legal commentator on television but to us she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. Our lives are forever changed and we will miss her for a lifetime,” the family said on Twitter.
The family did not provide the cause of death, but did call Charles’ passing untimely.
— Midwin Charles, Esq. (@MidwinCharles) April 7, 2021
Word of Charles’ death was met with shock and sadness by many in cable news.
Midwin dear heart, you were a brilliant spirit and beautiful soul. You were such a blessing. I’m just stunned, and have been since I learned of this today. Blessings to your mom and family. To all, please live every moment like it’s your last, and OVER-appreciate your friends.🙅🏿♀️ https://t.co/2VpH3QKD2s pic.twitter.com/IYZrHPGaUL
— Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 7, 2021
What?? Omg this is heartbreaking. So sad to say goodbye to this force of a woman. 💔
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 7, 2021
Omg, simply devastating 💔🙏🏾
— Eboni K. Williams (@EboniKWilliams) April 7, 2021
I am so incredibly sorry to hear this. I respected her so much. What a devastating loss of a beautiful soul. I am so sorry for your family’s tremendous loss. 💔
— Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) April 7, 2021
This is heartbreaking. May her memory be a blessing.
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 7, 2021
Such a tragic loss. May her memory be a blessing.
— Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) April 7, 2021
I can’t believe this beautiful soul is gone. #RIP @MidwinCharles
This photo was taken after an @NABJ panel that Midwin, @sunny and I were on together in 2016. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/N8p5Tkaa1l
— Dr. Jennifer Caudle (@DrJenCaudle) April 7, 2021
I am at a loss for words. My Haitian sister. This breaks my heart. Love and prayers for an amazing friend. I miss you sis.
— Leinz Vales (@LeinzCNN) April 7, 2021
MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle paid tribute to Charles on her show Wednesday morning.
In addition to her work as an on-air legal analyst and commentator, Charles was a contributor for Essence magazine, and a guest host for a New York radio show. Her law firm, Midwin Charles & Associates, specializes in criminal law, private litigation, and corporate law.
