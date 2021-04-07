Cable News World Pays Tribute to Legal Analyst Midwin Charles: ‘A Brilliant And Beautiful Soul’

Midwin Charles, a defense attorney and legal analyst for MSNBC and CNN, has died, her family announced Tuesday on Twitter.

“She was known to many as a legal commentator on television but to us she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. Our lives are forever changed and we will miss her for a lifetime,” the family said on Twitter.

The family did not provide the cause of death, but did call Charles’ passing untimely.

Word of Charles’ death was met with shock and sadness by many in cable news.

Midwin dear heart, you were a brilliant spirit and beautiful soul. You were such a blessing. I’m just stunned, and have been since I learned of this today. Blessings to your mom and family. To all, please live every moment like it’s your last, and OVER-appreciate your friends.🙅🏿‍♀️ https://t.co/2VpH3QKD2s pic.twitter.com/IYZrHPGaUL — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 7, 2021

What?? Omg this is heartbreaking. So sad to say goodbye to this force of a woman. 💔 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 7, 2021

Omg, simply devastating 💔🙏🏾 — Eboni K. Williams (@EboniKWilliams) April 7, 2021

I am so incredibly sorry to hear this. I respected her so much. What a devastating loss of a beautiful soul. I am so sorry for your family’s tremendous loss. 💔 — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) April 7, 2021

This is heartbreaking. May her memory be a blessing. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 7, 2021

Such a tragic loss. May her memory be a blessing. — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) April 7, 2021

I can’t believe this beautiful soul is gone. #RIP @MidwinCharles This photo was taken after an @NABJ panel that Midwin, @sunny and I were on together in 2016. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/N8p5Tkaa1l — Dr. Jennifer Caudle (@DrJenCaudle) April 7, 2021

I am at a loss for words. My Haitian sister. This breaks my heart. Love and prayers for an amazing friend. I miss you sis. — Leinz Vales (@LeinzCNN) April 7, 2021

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle paid tribute to Charles on her show Wednesday morning.

In addition to her work as an on-air legal analyst and commentator, Charles was a contributor for Essence magazine, and a guest host for a New York radio show. Her law firm, Midwin Charles & Associates, specializes in criminal law, private litigation, and corporate law.

