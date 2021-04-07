comScore Cable News World Pays Tribute to Legal Analyst Midwin Charles: ‘A Brilliant And Beautiful Soul’

Cable News World Pays Tribute to Legal Analyst Midwin Charles: ‘A Brilliant And Beautiful Soul’

By Marisa SarnoffApr 7th, 2021, 1:41 pm

Midwin Charles, a defense attorney and legal analyst for MSNBC and CNN, has died, her family announced Tuesday on Twitter.

“She was known to many as a legal commentator on television but to us she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. Our lives are forever changed and we will miss her for a lifetime,” the family said on Twitter.

The family did not provide the cause of death, but did call Charles’ passing untimely.

Word of Charles’ death was met with shock and sadness by many in cable news.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle paid tribute to Charles on her show Wednesday morning.

In addition to her work as an on-air legal analyst and commentator, Charles was a contributor for Essence magazine, and a guest host for a New York radio show. Her law firm, Midwin Charles & Associates, specializes in criminal law, private litigation, and corporate law.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: