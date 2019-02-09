Carly Fiorina: Trump ‘Wasn’t the Only Man I Faced Nastiness From’ While Campaigning in 2016

On Saturday, one-time Republican presidential hopeful Carly Fiorina talked about what it was like running against now-president Donald Trump during the last presidential primary.

“You memorably had some unpleasant exchanges with then-candidate Donald Trump,” CNN’s S.E. Cupp asked Fiorina who was there to talk about her new book. “You know he can be nasty. He can be tough. What’s your advice to any of the Democratic candidates — men and women — when it comes to running against him?”

“Let me just say in fairness — and yes I did face nastiness from Donald Trump — but frankly, he wasn’t the only man I faced nastiness from on the campaign trail,” Fiorina replied.

She then explained Trump was just a symptom of a bigger problem.

“The truth is that Donald Trump, in a way, reflects a culture that is still acceptable where you can say things about women’s appearance either positive or negative,” she explained. “We would expect a presidential candidate or a president of the United States would be held to a higher standard but he’s not the only man who has said irrelevant or demeaning or diminishing things about a woman’s appearance, positive or negative.”

Fiorina then advised women running in 2020 not to lose their cool and to remind people — whatever they think of your appearance — that appearance is irrelevant to your qualifications to run.

Watch above, via CNN

