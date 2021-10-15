Charlie Sykes: Conservatives in Texas Are ‘Absolutely Batsh*t Crazy’

A school official in Texas has come under fire for suggesting that in order to comply with a new state law, teachers will need to including opposing perspectives on seemingly every issue or historical event.

“Just try to remember the concepts of [Texas House Bill] 3979,” she told teachers during a recent planning session. “And make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust, that you have one that has an opposing–that has — other perspectives.”

The official told teachers, “Believe me, that’s come up.”

Bulwark founder Charlie Sykes joined Deadline: White House on Friday to discuss the firestorm, and pinned most of the blame on the Texas law.

“It’s easy to beat up on the administrator here, and she’s going to get dragged for all of that,” he said. “But I think that the focus ought to be on the law and the fact that the teachers are terrified. They don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Sykes later called her comment “completely indefensible.”

The law went into effect in September and states that “teachers who choose to discuss current events or widely debated and currently controversial issues of public policy or social affairs shall, to the best of their ability, strive to explore such issues from diverse and contending perspectives without giving deference to any one perspective.”

Sykes said the school administrator’s remark was one of the “unintended consequences of this heavy-handed legislation.”

“What is the other side of the Holocaust?” he asked rhetorically. “Are you going to assign fourth graders Mein Kampf? Are you going to make them listen to Seb Gorka’s radio show? I just don’t know what she actually had in mind. But again, this is exactly what you get when you have politicians playing culture war and then trying to ram that into badly thought out draconian legislation.”

He added, “Republicans in Texas have been conservative for a long time, but there was a time when conservative Republicans in Texas were not absolutely batshit crazy.”

Sykes suggested there’s a competition among Florida, Arizona, and Texas to see “who can be the most MAGA [and] who can play the most hair-on-fire culture war games.”

