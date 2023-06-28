Chris Christie If Trump Is the Nominee: ‘I Can’t Support Him’

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said he will not support Donald Trump if the former president is the GOP nominee in 2024.

Appearing on Fox News Tonight, the former New Jersey governor was asked by host Lawrence Jones whether he would vote for Trump – who currently has a hammerlock on the GOP race – if he is the eventual nominee. At first, Christie did not answer.

“I don’t want to vote for either one of them,” Christie said, referring to Trump and President Joe Biden.

“But will you vote for [Trump]?” Jones pressed. After some more dodging, the host asked, “But you’re not closing the door to voting for him?”

Christie finally responded unequivocally.

“I’m saying I can’t support him,” he said.

“You can’t?” Jones asked.

“I can’t support either one of them,” Christie said. “Not Biden or Trump because they’re not competent and qualified to be president for different reasons – Joe Biden predominantly because of age and what we’ve seen on TV, and Donald Trump because I don’t believe he can win, Lawrence.”

Christie noted that Trump is under indictment in New York and in federal court and that this will likely hamper his chances to win the general election. The former governor is especially bothered by Trump’s handling of government documents when he left office. In that case, Trump faces 37 counts stemming from what the Department of Justice says was his willful retention of classified material and his efforts to obstruct its retrieval.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Watch above via Fox News.

