Chris Cuomo Implores People to Get the Vaccine: ‘The Trump Vaccine Alone Can Keep You From Getting Very Sick’

Chris Cuomo returned from vacation on Monday night and made an impassioned plea to viewers to get vaccinated against Covid-19. At one point the CNN host referred to the vaccine as “the Trump vaccine.”

“Listen man,” said Cuomo. “This is where I am. I couldn’t wait to come back from vacation for one reason. I got to ask you please don’t help make America sick again. We just can’t make ourselves sick again.”

His entreaty comes as just about half of Americans have been fully vaccinated. The vaccine “issue” has split the right, with some conservatives encouraging people to get the vaccines, and others casting doubt on its effectiveness and safety.

Cuomo addressed the argument about vaccinated people testing positive for covid-19 in rare breakthrough cases.

“Because it’s not perfect,” he explained. “They told us all along it wasn’t perfect. They told us all along that the variant was going to be a problem.”

The then host gave Trump credit for the vaccine while also calling him a “liar” and a “proven problem in the pandemic”:

Only the Trump vaccine and the Trump vaccine alone can keep you from getting very sick if you catch Covid-19 or a variant. Why is it that this vaccine is the only thing that Trump has told you about that you don’t buy? He says take it. But you don’t take it. Now, let’s be fair for a second and how we got here. Let’s go back. Do you remember when word first came from Trump about Operation Warp Speed and that they were going to have a vaccine faster than ever and it was going to be magic and everything was gonna disappear? Who had doubts? Everybody, right? Now, on the right they shut up. Why? Because they’re in fealty to Trump. They’re quiet. They’re scared. Not the left. The left had doubts. I don’t know that people are going to want to take it. I don’t know that I trust him. This is a new vaccine. We’re going to believe this buffoon and take it? They had the misgivings. Why? Trump’s a liar. He lied about so much. He was a proven problem in the pandemic. He called it a hoax. He lied to us. But then what? Facts replace feelings. The left had to see that as millions and millions got it the virus stopped spreading almost completely.

Cuomo added, “This is bad. People in my family have been sick. I was sick. I can’t believe that we’re going to willingly go this way again when we have something that can keep us from it. I just can’t believe it. I can’t believe it”

He also name-checked Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Sens. Rand Paul and Ron Johnson for framing the decision on whether to take the vaccine as a matter of freedom.

“They’re punking you,” he said.

Watch above via CNN.

