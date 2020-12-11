After opening his show with an update on the coronavirus pandemic, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes blasted President Donald Trump and the Republican party for their “full-scale attack” on democracy and “treacherous undertaking” that the Supreme Court rejected.

“Tonight they got their butts handed to them in the Supreme Court,” Hayes said as he went through the succinct smackdown. “They had no case, they had no standing.”

He brought up all the Republican congress members and AGs that willingly anchored themselves to this attempt to overturn the election results — or as Hayes put it, “a lawsuit to destroy the union”:

“I’m not being hyperbolic here. The remedy Republicans were asking for was to essentially stay the votes of the electors in four states that voted for Joe Biden. Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia. Not let those electors vote for Joe Biden. And have the Republican-controlled stated legislatures appoint electors to vote for Donald Trump. Even though Donald Trump lost, he got fewer votes, he didn’t win those states. And that would mean the election would be overturned and Donald Trump would remain the president. And if you live in a country where the state apparatus can successfully overturn an election to keep the ruling regime in power, even when it loses, you do not live in a democracy. You live in a dictatorship.”

He took on the grim question of what would’ve happened if the lawsuit prevailed, saying “it would have represented the worst crisis for the country since secession, and I don’t think that’s an overstatement.”

Legal experts blasted and mocked the Texas lawsuit, which had a number of baffling claims in it, and while Hayes said it was clearly “clownish buffoonery,” it’s also “dangerous and serious.”

He likened the Republicans’ attempt to overturn the election to “holding a loaded gun to American democracy.”

“Just because the safety’s on now doesn’t mean it will not fire the next time.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

