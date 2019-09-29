Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace grilled Stephen Miller this morning as the White House advisor defended President Donald Trump on Ukraine and got combative trashing the intel whistleblower and their “little Nancy Drew” complaint.

Wallace confronted Miller on acting DNI Joseph Maguire saying the whistleblower was acting by the book and in good faith, asking, “On what basis do you say this is a partisan hit job?”

Miller said the complaint “drips with condescension, righteous indignation, and contempt for the president.” He brought up how the whistleblower was found to have political bias.

Wallace shot back that the DNI and inspector general found his comments credible and “a matter of urgent concern.”

“They’re wrong, Chris,” Miller responded. “I know what the deep state looks like. I know the difference between a whistleblower and a deep state operative.”

They moved on and Wallace directly asked why the president had his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani looking into Ukraine. He also brought up the reporting FNS broke this morning that Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing were directly “working with” Giuliani to “get oppo research on Biden.”

Miller didn’t answer the question, so Wallace asked again: “The president has the State Department, he’s got the CIA, he’s got the Pentagon, he’s got a number of other agencies. Why did he use three private lawyers to get information on Biden from the Ukrainian government rather than go through all of the agencies of his government?”

“Two different point,” Miller started.

Wallace cut in and asked, “How about answering my question?”

He called out Miller for trying to change the subject and said, “If you don’t know, that’s an acceptable answer.”

“I understand that you have your question, I have my answer,” Miller remarked.

“You have your non-answer at this point,” Wallace responded.

They kept arguing back and forth and at one point Wallace told Miller, “This is an exercise in obfuscation.”

