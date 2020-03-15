President Donald Trump, in his comments Friday on the lack of coronavirus tests, said, “I don’t take responsibility at all because we were given a set of circumstances and we were given rules, regulations, and specifications from a different time.”

On Fox News Sunday this morning, Chris Wallace spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci and played that clip, asking, “The president said the Obama Administration set up rules and regulations that made it impossible to do testing. You were in the same position under the Obama administration. Is that true? Is that what stopped it?”

“To be honest with you, I’m not sure what regulations and when it was that they’re talking about. I really mean that,” he said. “I’m trying to figure out what it is that these things were in place that were able to or inhibiting, but one thing that I do know now is that the ability to get a test had some regulatory and other restrictions on it but the FA now has just gotten rid of.”

“They could have done that day one,” Wallace pointed out.

“They could have but that problem is they didn’t so instead of looking back, looking at where we’re going,” Fauci responded.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

