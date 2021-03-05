Fox News’ Chris Wallace said Friday morning that the Biden administration has a serious problem to deal with on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Wallace appeared on America’s Newsroom and said, “I think the general immigration policy is quite a serious problem. You had the president reverse the Trump policy and say that unaccompanied minors could come into the country and stay, they wouldn’t be turned around as they were under the Trump policy and sent back south from the border, and that has resulted in a real spike.”

Dana Perino said at one point that “if there’s a problem with immigration at the border, it does start to se up to the level of priority.”

“Absolutely,” Wallace said. “One might even use the word that the Biden administration seems uncomfortable using — crisis.”

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was asked earlier this week if he believes there’s a crisis at the border. He responded, “The answer is no. I think there is a challenge at the border that we are managing, and we have resources dedicated to managing it.”

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is asked if there’s “a crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border “The answer is no. I think there is a challenge at the border that we are managing, and we have resources dedicated to managing it.” https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/QjzybfAVkN — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 1, 2021

Wallace said Biden may not have wanted to deliberately spur “an influx of people across the border,” but “that’s the effect his policy has had, whether he wanted to or not.”

“Now you see the Biden administration talking about having to increase the number of reception facilities because they are being so overwhelmed,” he added. “They have a problem on their hands, no question about it.”

