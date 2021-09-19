Chris Wallace Says He’s ‘Grateful’ to Occupy ‘So Much Space in Donald Trump’s Brain Rent-Free’

Fox News’ Chris Wallace got a bit of a chuckle out of the idea that he lives “rent-free” in the mind of former President Donald Trump.

Howard Kurtz held a broad discussion with Wallace Sunday on MediaBuzz over the revelations of Bob Woodward’s new book, the U.S.’s botched final missile strike in Afghanistan, and a myriad of pressing topics. As Kurtz took note of Trump’s attacks on Woodward’s book, Kurtz turned to Wallace and remarked that “Trump still takes shots at you over the first presidential debate you moderated last year, saying, you didn’t have control.”

Wallace wasn’t much bothered:

For a landlord, I’m very grateful that I’m allowed to occupy so much space in Donald Trump’s brain rent-free. I’m not talking about him, but yet, he still wants to talk about the Sept. 29, 2020 debate.

Wallace pointed out that if Trump wants to keep complaining about the wild debate that the Fox News anchor presided over last year, Trump interrupted his successor Joe Biden “145 times in 90 minutes.”

“I think that’s a world record,” Wallace said.

Kurtz also used part of the interview to ask Wallace about his Late Show appearance earlier this month where he said there are certain Republicans he refuses to have on Fox News Sunday because they’ve endorsed the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

Here are Wallace’s remarks at the time to Stephen Colbert:

There are plenty of people who were the leaders in the Congress of challenging [the election] that I just have not had on the show ever since then, and have purposefully not had on the show, because I don’t frankly wanna hear their crap.

When asked if that’s a “difficult call,” Wallace said his words “got misinterpreted” in the sense that “I’m very concerned about the people who continue to spread what I consider to be the Big Lie that the election was stolen.”

“But there are certain people in the Republican Party who are obviously of such news importance that I would have them on,” Wallace said. “If I have them on, I’m certainly going to ask them about that and grill them on why they continue to say — or if they don’t continue — why they did say that Joe Biden didn’t win the election fair and square?”

Wallace has taken this position in the past, having rejected the idea that 2020 election deniers need to be completely banished from television. To that end, he criticized the shows that have taken that approach, saying “I think that’s moral posturing. If the news is important enough, I’m not going to say our viewers can’t hear from them.”

