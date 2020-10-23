Fox News’ Chris Wallace said President Donald Trump’s performance at the final debate fell short on the question of what he would do in his second term.

Wallace spoke with Bill Hemmer after a Joe Biden speech on the coronavirus, saying it’s a good closing argument for the former VP considering how the president continues facing serious criticism over his response.

“It was smart also to tie it to healthcare and the fact that the president is in the Supreme Court the week after the election going to try to kill the Affordable Care Act. When Biden says if talking about trying to kill the ACA in the middle of a pandemic, that’s a pretty powerful message,” he added.

Hemmer played an exchange in which Trump went after Biden for being a career politician who didn’t get much done.

Wallace said that’s a good message for the president, but said there was something lacking from his debate performance:

“The one thing that I thought was lacking last night is that he didn’t talk much about what his agenda would be for a second term. Generally speaking, particularly with the president seeking re-election, voters want to know. Okay. You’ve done this over the first four years. What are you going to do the next four years? We didn’t hear a lot of that from the president. I know there are a lot of top Republican strategists who think that the president needs to do more of that in the last week of this campaign.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

