Chuck Schumer Awkwardly Fails to Start a Standing Ovation as Republicans Boo Biden

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tried and failed to start a standing ovation on Tuesday as President Joe Biden railed against tax cuts enacted by former President Donald Trump.

During his State of the Union address, Biden spoke at length about the tax burden on American families.

While discussing the March 2021 American Rescue Plan, he indirectly criticized Trump. Biden said, “Unlike the $2 trillion tax cut passed in the previous administration that benefitted the top 1% of Americans, the American Rescue Plan helped working people—and left no one behind.”

The veiled critique of Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 drew boos from Republicans in attendance. Meanwhile, Schumer used the moment to rally Democrats for a massive round of applause and a standing ovation.

The only problem was, Schumer was the only person who stood up.

Moments later, Biden said,

In fact—our economy created over 6.5 million new jobs just last year, more jobs created in one year than ever before in the history of America. Our economy grew at a rate of 5.7% last year, the strongest growth in nearly 40 years, the first step in bringing fundamental change to an economy that hasn’t worked for the working people of this nation for too long.

The comment triggered the ovation Schumer had sought, and he smiled as he stood to join his colleagues in the chamber.

