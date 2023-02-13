Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was unbothered by recent polls showing President Joe Biden in a struggle for approval numbers, even among his fellow Democrats.

Schumer joined The View on Monday, where Sara Haines described Biden’s State of the Union as a “soft launch for 2024.” However, Haines noted that recent polls from ABC and other outlets have shown that most voters, including most Democrats, don’t want the president to run for a second term.

“Can you explain the disconnect between [Biden’s] successes and the polling?” Haines asked.

“First, you can’t always believe polling,” Schumer answered. “Second, I think part of it is we now have to make sure the American people — they’ve read what we have done, but they haven’t seen it. The second year will be the year of implementing, getting the good things that we did out.”

Schumer continued to claim 2023 will be an “implementation year,” where voters will eventually look favorably at Biden’s record as his policies take effect.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com