Chuck Todd believes that a series of setbacks for President Joe Biden over the past week could have far-reaching implications.

Appearing on Sunday Today, the Meet the Press moderator argued that the drone strike in Afghanistan which killed seven children, the FDA’s resounding rejection of the president’s plan to provide Covid booster shots for the general population, and the surge of migrants in Del Rio, TX all spell trouble for Biden.

“I think he’s got a pretty big credibility crisis on his hands,” Todd said. “Because all of these problems, in some ways, showed up after he said something basically the exact opposite.”

Todd elaborated.

“Afghanistan withdrawal, wasn’t going to be messy,” Todd said. “This wasn’t going to look like Saigon. The booster shots, he came out and essentially said eight months, and even indicated maybe we should start it as soon as five months. Now we’re not sure if anybody under 65 is going to get a booster shot.”

Biden is scheduled to speak at the U.N. general assembly this week. In Todd’s view, it’s an address with high stakes.

“He’s got a lot of work to do,” Todd said. “The U.N. speech, look, he’s got credibility issues on the world stage to make sure people still view America as — not just a stable democracy — but a competent leader of the free world right now.”

