NBC’s Chuck Todd tried to turn the tables on former Texas Congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke by asking if he had any “empathy towards the [Trump] administration” when it comes to the large numbers of migrants who are seeking asylum at the southern border. Spoiler alert: O’Rourke did not.

On Sunday morning’s edition of NBC News’ Meet the Press, O’Rourke detailed some of his immigration plans, which included “Follow[ing] our asylum laws.”

Todd seized on the point, and asked “On the asylum laws, do you have any empathy towards the administration right now that says they’re being overwhelmed here?”

“They need some temporary help from Congress to deal with this, whether it’s, you know, maybe changing the asylum law,” he continued, and asked “Are you at all sympathetic to that?”

After inwardly spitting an imaginary drink and exclaiming a lengthy “Heh-hih-heh-hih-HELL no!”, probably, O’Rourke replied.

“My empathy and my sympathy is with the families who’ve had to flee the deadliest countries on the face of the planet, who are met with the greatest cruelty and inhumanity in this country’s history,” he said.

“We have the capacity to be able to take care of those families…” O’Rourke continued, but Todd interrupted to ask “Can the city of El Paso keep handling more and more migrants coming over the border?”

“This country, the United States of America, absolutely can do this,” O’Rourke said. “We had 400,000 apprehensions last year, Chuck. In the second year of the George W. Bush administration, there were 1.6 million apprehensions on the U.S.-Mexico border.”

“If we treat people with the humanity that they deserve, if we release them from detention into a family case-management program to ensure that they follow our laws at a fraction of the cost to improve our security and ensure that the asylum laws that are on the books are followed by this country, we will be safer, more secure,” he said. “And we will be living our values.”

“But if we follow that up by addressing the root problems in the Northern Triangle of Central America, fewer families are going to have to make that journey in the first place,” O’Rourke said. “We cannot meet them with walls or cages. That will do nothing to alleviate the root problem. We must go to the source and show true leadership in this hemisphere.”

Watch the clip above, via NBC.

