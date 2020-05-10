Chuck Todd asked on Meet the Press Sunday what exactly the Trump administration’s plans are for the next few steps of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is not partisan to say the administration’s response to this coronavirus pandemic has been both confused and confusing, and it raises troubling questions,” Todd said. “What’s the plan for testing and contact tracing? Or does the federal government think that’s just too hard to do without a breakthrough? What’s the plan for maintaining social distancing as states reopen? What’s the plan for making people feel confident about returning to work when even the White House can’t even keep the virus out? And what’s the plan for treating this pandemic as our greatest national crisis since the second World War? In other words, what’s the plan?”

As Todd recapped the last week of comments from Trump, he said, “The president is making it clear he is not willing to wait for a national decline in cases or deaths, instead pushing states to reopen now.”

He also knocked the White House for “sidelining scientists,” bringing up the recent reporting about administration pushback on CDC guidelines.

A few weeks ago, CNN’s Jake Tapper similarly questioned what the plan from the Trump administration is on testing, PPE, etc.

You can watch Todd’s comments above, via NBC.

