CNN political commentator and former Clinton White House press secretary Joe Lockhart took aim at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday, claiming, he couldn’t “imagine any woman” believing Sanders’ denial of allegations he told Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) a woman couldn’t be elected.

“I thought that Bernie Sanders probably had the most difficult night because I think the people who matter most care the most about this electability issue and women not being electable,” Lockhart declared. “And I can’t imagine any woman watching last night and saying, ‘I believe Bernie.’ I think people believe Elizabeth, and his explanation was not great.”

“But I think there’s some peril in this for Warren, particularly at the end where there appeared to be a little bit of lack of graciousness,” he continued. “There’s a reason people haven’t gone after Bernie Sanders. This is two elections in a row where people have made the decision to not really attack him because his supporters are very committed to him.”

CNN’s New Day host Alisyn Camerota then asked, “Is that a nice word for sort of bullying? I mean his supporters are committed to him but they’ve also been known to go after people who go after him.”

“Sure, and they have been a very aggressive campaign,” replied Lockhart. “And Sanders tries to rise above it, but it’s hard to believe he’s not part of this.”

CNN has faced criticism since the Democratic debate on Tuesday over its treatment of Sanders, and on Wednesday, #CNNisTrash trended on Twitter.

CNN was the outlet which originally published the allegations about Sanders, and the network came under fire for treating the claim as fact during the debate on Tuesday, where moderator Abby Phillip asked Warren, “What did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?”

