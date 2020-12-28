CNN counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd took issue with President-elect Joe Biden publicly calling out the Trump administration for “roadblocks” and “obstruction” in the transition process.

Biden, in a national security speech on Monday, commended many people across the administration for their professionalism in helping out the transition, but he made a point of adding that they haven’t received that kind of courtesy from political leadership at the Defense Department and Office of Management and BUdget.

After the speech, Jake Tapper asked Mudd “how much of a problem could this be” that people are refusing to cooperate with them.

Mudd responded, “I would say modest.”

He went on to talk about the national security and foreign policy issues facing the country, and proceeded to knock Biden for publicly talking about the stonewalling:

“I can udnerstand why the President-elect is frustrated… I don’t agree with the way this was approached in his speech today. Look, we spent four years of negativity. The President-elect had a couple of messages today. The first is traditional coalitions like NATO. The second is we don’t do America first — if we do stuff like climate change, we need other people… We’ve got 23 days left. Focus on the big stuff… and behind the scenes, I don’t care if the president’s team is a pain in the ass. We’ve got 23 days. Let it go and give us a positive picture.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

