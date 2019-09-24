In back-to-back clips aired on Tuesday, CNN underscored President Donald Trump’s 24-hour flip-flop on his purported reasons for withholding aide to Ukraine.

While Trump deflected from allegations that he is stalling U.S. aid to Ukraine until they launch an investigation into leading 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden, the president said on Monday that his real reason is ensuring American aid goes to an “honest” country. But a day later, Trump drastically changed his rationale, saying instead that he was withholding the funds until European countries also contribute funding to Ukraine.

“We want to make sure that country is honest. It’s very important to talk about corruption,” said Trump during his original comments on the issue, which he made after arriving at the U.N. on Monday. “If you don’t talk about corruption why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt? One of the reasons the new president got elected is he was going to stop corruption.”

As highlighted by CNN’s back-to-back clips, the president changed his story on Tuesday before addressing the U.N. General Assembly:

“My complaint has always been and I withhold again and I’ll continue to withhold until such time as Europe and other nations contribute to Ukraine, because they’re not doing it. Just the United States. We’re putting up the bulk of the money. And I’m asking why is that?”

The president’s apparent inability to choose one excuse for withholding U.S. aid comes as scrutiny grows over his July phone conversation with newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who Trump reportedly pressured into launching an investigation into Biden and a Ukrainian natural gas company that his son, Hunter Biden, was paid to advise.

Watch above, via CNN.

