During a fact-check on President Donald Trump’s claim that wealthy people are funding violent protests across the nation, CNN conceded that “you can find a kernel of truth” in the president’s comments as rich celebrities are funding “organizations affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement.”

“A little more than 60 days until the election and President Trump is ramping up what is a disinformation campaign, pushing baseless conspiracy theories about funding for racial justice protests among others,” opened Jim Sciutto on Wednesday, before bringing in CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale.

Sciutto then played a clip of Trump saying, “The money is coming from some very stupid rich people that have no idea that if their thing ever succeeded, which it won’t, they will be thrown to the wolves like you’ve never seen before,” and asked Dale, “Is there any evidence to back up what the president is claiming here?”

Dale responded by conceding, “If you want, you can find a kernel of truth, and that is that there are certainly wealthy people, including famous celebrities, who’ve donated to racial justice organizations affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement.”

“But that’s not what the president was suggesting here,” he claimed. “In the context, in that interview, he was suggesting that rich people are funding, you know, looters, thugs, people causing damage, and there’s simply no evidence for that.”

“I think it’s also important to note that this matches baseless conspiracy theories floated by not only people on the far right in the United States, including people affiliated with the QAnon movement, but anti-democratic leaders around the world who often like to suggest that, for example, liberal billionaire George Soros, who is Jewish, is the one behind this stuff,” Dale concluded. “So I’m not calling the president an anti-Semite or a dictator, but I think it’s important to note that this rhetoric matches some ugly stuff from anti-Semites and authoritarians around the world.”

Watch above via CNN.

