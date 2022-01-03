CNN Contributor Pillories AOC Over ‘Sexual Frustrations’ Tweet: ‘Plight of the Super Hot’ Has ‘Long Been Ignored’

CNN contributor Mary Katharine Ham brutally mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for claiming that Republicans who condemned her Florida vacation are ”projecting their sexual frustrations.”

Ocasio-Cortez recently took to Twitter to hit back at Republicans criticizing her vacation to Florida, claiming they are “mad they can’t date me.”

If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” she wrote. “Ya creepy weirdos.”

Ham reacted to the representative’s response while sitting down with Brianna Keilar and John Berman Monday, mocking her for calling attention to the “plight of the super hot.”

“Well, first of all, I woke up like this,” Ham quipped. “So I think I have an authority on people being sexually frustrated by my mere existence. It happens all the time.”

Ham went on to joke that she was excited to discuss this “important issue” with the co-anchors, adding, “the plight of the super hot in America has long been ignored, and AOC has started a national conversation about this.”

Berman and Keilar could not help but crack up amid Ham’s commentary, which encouraged a pretty hilarious rant on the whole debacle:

I know we have all dealt with it. And by that I mean, AOC, and you Brianna, and myself, and Joh — well, the point is — we can start an organization or something. Just other day, I noticed the IRS keeps sending me notices, even though I never expressed any interest in them. And it’s like, why are you so obsessed with me? But one day you wake up and think to yourself, is there more to life than being really, really ridiculously good looking? You know, I did it, and now I’m here. AOC did it and now she’s a congresswoman.

Ham went on to change her tone a bit, noting that while the topic is “goofy,” she did take issue with Ocasio-Cortez hitting at people for asking her travel-related questions amid a pandemic.

“To question the motives of every questioner you come across, I don’t think behooves you,” Ham said.

She went on to note that there are “weirdos” out there, giving a shoutout to those who regularly say strange things to her in the comment section.

“This is the plight — the real plight — of actually being a woman in the public eye. And there is some of that out there,” she noted. “But we also have to answer fair questions. And a fair question to AOC is, hey, is your trip with your partner to Florida dangerous to yourself and others? And if not, why not?”

The three went on to discuss “man sandals,” which were spotted on Ocasio-Cortez’s boyfriend while they were vacationing in Florida.

Ham revealed that while she is not a fan of the fashion choice, she is “not judging” those who wear them.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com