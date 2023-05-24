CNN Media Analyst Warns Elon Musk’s Twitter is Coming For Fox News: ‘If You are Rupert Murdoch This is a Scary Time’

Axios reporter and CNN media analyst Sara Fischer explained that Fox News’ right-wing media supremacy is at stake as conservatives are moving away from the network to embrace Twitter and other platforms.

Fischer joined CNN This Morning to discuss her new article “Musk moves in on Murdoch.” The piece breaks down the ratings slump Fox has seen in recent weeks, and it also argues that Twitter has usurped Fox as “the center of media gravity for the Republican Party” as more conservatives reject the network ever since Tucker Carlson’s firing.

As Fischer explained this, she pointed to Governor Ron DeSantis’ upcoming 2024 announcement, plus The Daily Wire’s move to stream all of its podcasts on Twitter.

“You’re going to start to see a lot more momentum flock there from conservatives, and that used to be Fox’s territory,” Fischer said. “If you’re Rupert Murdoch, this is a scary time.”

Semafor’s Ben Smith was also on with Fischer, who agreed, calling it “a moment when all media is splintering, and Fox had this incredible monopoly on the conservative space.” This led him to wonder if Twitter will remain a “central convening space” as it becomes a conservative media space.

Fischer explained that DeSantis’ 2024 announcement on Twitter plays into his effort to express his disdain for the mainstream media. While she said that he still needs to rely on Fox News and other mainstream outlets,” the point is that by announcing Twitter, “he is sending a signal to his supporters, ‘Look, I’m the person that’s not dealing with that mainstream media like others are.'”

Donie O’Sullivan noted that Twitter is also competing with Rumble to be a platform for conservatives, which adds to the decentralization of the right-wing media. That prompted Fischer to point out that DeSantis’ Twitter Space with Musk will be moderated by Rumble board member David Sacks.

And so I’m looking forward to 2024 to Donie’s point, seeing what the infighting is, not just between the mainstream outlets trying to grab for candidates, that’s what it’s always been. But these new sort of right-leaning outlets that are going to be competing for their attention.

While DeSantis’ Twitter Spaces event is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET, he is expected to appear on Fox News for an interview with Trey Gowdy at 8:00 p.m.

