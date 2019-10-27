Samantha Vinograd, a CNN national security analyst and former Obama administration national security official, criticized President Donald Trump this morning on the level of detail he went into about the Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi raid.

Brian Stelter noted the “incredible detail” Trump gave in talking about the successful operation taking out the terrorist leader.

“This is obviously a major accomplishment,” Vinograd said. “But from a counterterrorism perspective, tThe president’s engagement with the media on this, Brian, is pretty surprising to me. This is a high-risk period.”

“Immediately after a special operation like this, there’s increased risks of retaliatory attacks and risks to human sources on the ground,” she continued. “The level of detail that President Trump went into in that press conference increases the risk to sources that may still be on the ground. It’s really unprecedented when you think about how much detail he actually went into.”

Stelter asked if the president’s being “irresponsible.”

“I think it is irresponsible, I think it puts sources at risk, and it’s unnecessary at this point, he could have much more succinct in what he said,” Vinograd said. She also expressed concern about how it “does not appear” Trump’s listening to the intel community “in terms of how to manage the aftermath.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]