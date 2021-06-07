CNN Obtains Audio of 2019 Giuliani Call Pressuring Ukraine to Announce Biden Investigation

CNN has obtained audio of a call Rudy Giuliani had with an adviser to the president of Ukraine in July 2019.

Time Magazine first reported on the call in February, and BuzzFeed News published the transcript in April.

Giuliani was on the call with Andriy Yermak, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Kurt Volker, a former U.S. diplomat who ended up testifying in Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.

The former New York mayor was a key figure in the Ukraine scandal, and this call he was part of apparently happened days before Trump’s infamous call with Zelensky.

On the call, CNN reports, Giuliani said, “All we need from the President is to say, I’m gonna put an honest prosecutor in charge, he’s gonna investigate and dig up the evidence that presently exists, and is there any other evidence about involvement of the 2016 election, and then the Biden thing has to be run out.”

The call started with Giuliani explaining several convoluted right-wing conspiracy theories about Biden’s diplomatic dealings in Ukraine and supposed Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 election… He peppered in several disclaimers throughout the conversation, like saying he wasn’t sure if the corruption claims against Biden were true and that he only wants “the truth” to come out. Giuliani also told Yermak, “I’m not telling (Zelensky) what to say,” even though he very clearly said on a few occasions that Zelensky should announce the specific probes that Trump wanted.

Giuliani continued to say on the call if Zelensky could make a statement about the investigations, “that would clear the air really well.”

“And I think it would make it possible for me to come and make it possible, I think, for me to talk to the President to see what I can do about making sure that whatever misunderstandings are put aside, and maybe even — I kinda think that this could be a good thing for having a much better relationship,” he added.

Former Zelensky adviser Igor Novikov, who was also on the call, spoke on CNN last month about it and said, “Anything to do with swapping favors within our bilateral relationship in exchange for trying to get us involved in US domestic politics is just wrong on many levels, morally, ethically and probably even legally.”

You can watch CNN’s report, featuring part of the audio, above.

