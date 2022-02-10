CNN: Trump White House Has ‘Hours-Long Gaps’ in Communications Records Given to Jan. 6 Committee

CNN is reporting that there are blanks in Trump White House documents that have been turned over to the January 6th House Select Committee for their investigation into the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

CNN anchor John King and Congressional correspondent Ryan Nobles reported on Thursday that the White House’s phone call logs dated Jan. 6, 2021 contained “hours-long gaps.” The news comes weeks after the Supreme Court ruled against Trump by determining he cannot withhold his administration’s communications records from the committee on the grounds of executive privilege.

From Nobles’ report:

We’re now being told by multiple sources that have reviewed this initial tranche of records that the phone records from the day of January 6th, and also a supplemental diary that outlines the president’s movements on that day, show a period of time from around the time he came back from the White House until the time he gave that speech from the Rose Garden, where he does not take or receive any phone calls.

Nobles added “that doesn’t necessarily mean [Trump] didn’t take phone calls,” citing multiple examples of Trump speaking on the phone with his allies on January 6th. This would contradict the period of time on the White House’s records where Trump supposedly didn’t take any calls.

“So that does make the work of the January 6th committee just a little more complicated,” Nobles said. “They have to figure out what the president was up to during that period of time as they try and paint the picture of this piece of history and exactly the role that the president played at that time.”

Nobles continued to say the Jan. 6 Committee is still reviewing Trump records obtained by the National Archives and Records Administration, which has come into focus recently due to questions of whether Trump mishandled classified documents. This development also comes after Trump blasted New York Times’ Maggie Haberman for reporting that he clogged toilets around the White House by flushing printed papers.

Watch above, via CNN.

