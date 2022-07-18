CNN’s Alisyn Camerota wondered whether Americans are supposed to hope they are in the presence of an armed Good Samaritan after a mass shooting was stopped by a young man in Indiana Sunday.

A gunman opened fire at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana. He killed three people before he was shot and killed by a bystander who was legally carrying a pistol.

WTHR identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jonathan Douglas Sapirman. Sapirman allegedly brought several weapons to the mall and began firing on innocent people from a bathroom. The outlet reported:

Four people are dead and police tell 13News the shooter is among those killed. Those dead are Pedro Pineda, 56, and his wife, 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and 30-year-old Victor Gomez. … Sapirman left the bathroom, he shot and killed Gomez. Sapirman then fired into the food court hitting and killing the Pinedas. He fired more shots into the food court area and wounded another person and a bullet fragment hit a 12-year-old girl. Police said Sapirman fired 24 rounds during the shooting.

Elisjsha Dicken, 22, was in the food court when the shooting began. He fired 10 rounds from a pistol he was legally carrying. Sapirman died and authorities have praised Dicken for saving lives.

Police said the suspect had two rifles, a handgun and extra magazines and ammunition.

Greenwood, Indiana Police Chief James Ison says a “good samaritan” who was shopping with his girlfriend fatally shot the mall shooter after he had killed three people and injured two others. The good samaritan has been identified as Elisjsha Dicken. pic.twitter.com/BVG823OoUh — The Recount (@therecount) July 18, 2022

On CNN Newsroom, co-hosts Victor Blackwell and Camerota reported on the shooting.

“Police said that the gunman had a high capacity magazine, and had this bystander not intervened when he did so quickly, more people could have been killed,” Blackwell said.

Camerota asked, “I mean, but are we all supposed to rely on an armed 22-year-old in the food court?”

“Shouldn’t have to,” Blackwell responded.

