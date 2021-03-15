CNN’s Amanda Carpenter Hits Cruz for ‘Trying to Drag’ Biden Into ‘Tucker Carlson-Created Culture War’

CNN commentator Amanda Carpenter, former communications director for Senator Ted Cruz, criticized the Texas Republican for his letter on the latest controversy over Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

Carlson was roundly criticized for saying during his show last week, “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. Military. While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become — as Joe Biden says — more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist… Again, this is a mockery of the U.S. military and its core mission which is winning wars.”

He was criticized by the Pentagon and some military officials. Senator Cruz reacted with a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, saying that the military’s aim to be nonpartisan is “being systematically undermined for the sake of leftwing ideology and political expediency.”

“The last week has witnessed the Pentagon mobilize systematic, public attacks against television host Tucker Carlson that in substance, tone, and political resonance are inexplicably inappropriate,” Cruz wrote.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar brought up Cruz’s letter, and Carpenter said, “By all appearances it looks like Ted Cruz is trying to drag President Joe Biden into essentially a Tucker Carlson-created culture war.”

“He’s not actually trying to have a debate about women in the military or anything like that. And sure, you can have questions about the unprecedented response at the military had to Tucker Carlson’s comments, because it was unusual for them to speak out like that,” Carpenter said. “But if you read the letter Ted Cruz issued, it’s almost as if he’s trying to create this new deep state conspiracy, and it’s really unsettling because he keeps using the words that the military under Biden is launching a political attack — a political attack — on poor Tucker Carlson.”

“Now we’re into this, like, weirdo conspiracy again that a deep state somehow under President Biden is out to get Tucker Carlson,” she added. “It’s a bad version of Trumpism.”

Keilar noted the criticism Cruz and others have raised that the military’s response to Carlson got political, but asked, “How is it political to say that women are not a mockery of the U.S. military?”

