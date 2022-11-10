CNN’s Ana Navarro Claims Ron DeSantis Won By 20 Points ‘Because He Gamed the System’

Ana Navarro claimed that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cruised to re-election because he “gamed the system” and suppressed the vote to stack the contest against former Gov. Charlie Crist (D).

The CNN commentator and co-host of The View joined Erin Burnett on Wednesday to discuss the broader implications of the midterm election results. Navarro argued that the narrative about Florida was being “completely misread,” so Burnett clarified that Navarro was referring to the media and sociopolitical intrigue DeSantis has received amid disappointing results for the rest of the GOP.

After establishing that she expected DeSantis to “win bigly” in Florida, Navarro made her argument that it wasn’t a fair fight.

Ron DeSantis barely won in 2018 by 35,000 votes, by the skin of his teeth against a black, progressive, little-known mayor from Tallahassee, Florida. Yesterday, he won by 20 percentage points. Why? Because he gamed the system. Because he turned Florida into an unlevel playing field. They changed election laws, making it harder to vote by mail. They paraded a bunch of people, black people that they arrested for voting fraud and paraded them in front of national media. He created an election police.

Navarro was referring to the outrage DeSantis got over his “election crime” office after the release of footage showing officers arresting Black people with past criminal records under accusations of committing voter fraud. Navarro also acknowledged that DeSantis was “very good in responding to hurricanes and other tragedies,” so Burnett interjected to note that this speaks to the governor’s ability to draw turnout.

“Turnout was 10 points lower than it was in 2018,” Navarro countered. “In 2018, it was 63 percent. Yesterday in Florida it was 53 percent. So that’s not a red wave. Red wave is when people go out to the streets and vote. What you had is a depressed, deflated vote, Democratic vote.”

Even as Navarro suggested the fix was in for DeSantis, she also suggested that he had it easy because Crist was a weak opponent.

“Who can blame them when you nominate a corpse?” She said. “I mean, yes, [DeSantis] won bigly, but he won against a corpse, a political corpse and that’s an insult to corpses.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com