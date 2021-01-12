CNN’s Bolduan Destroys Trump for Absolving Himself of Responsibility for Capitol Riot: ‘That is a Lie and He is Delusional!’

CNN’s Kate Bolduan went off on President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept blame for inciting the insurrectionist mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to violently overturn his 2020 election defeat.

On Tuesday, Trump spoke to reporters who asked about his “personal responsibility” for his supporters who invaded the Capitol. The president responded by shifting blame away from himself and speaking of unnamed individuals who thought that his words were “totally appropriate.”

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond joined Bolduan to analyze Trump’s remarks from the tarmac, and he pointed out that Trump’s downplaying of his incendiary rhetoric was “completely untrue” from a legal standpoint. Diamond remarked that Trump “clearly has not chastened” since the riot, and he further noted the ongoing debates over Trump’s legal exposure for incitement.

Bolduan was incensed that Trump would “pretend” as if there was anyone who honestly thinks his words were appropriate.”

“If you have a brain in your head — and I know you all do — I can assure from the highest levels of the federal government, they don’t agree,” said Bolduan. “That is a lie. They put this at the feet of the president. And I’m sorry, but that is a lie and he is delusional to say so still in public.”

Bolduan concluded by noting that “people who were at the Capitol said they went to the Capitol because the president told him to.”

Watch above, via CNN.

