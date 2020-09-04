CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter called on the anonymous sources featured in The Atlantic’s bombshell report on President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about Americans who fought in war to come forward.

CNN anchor Don Lemon spoke with Stelter about the report, in which sources said Trump repeatedly called Americans who died at war “losers.” Lemon noted the White House and Trump fiercely denied the reporting.

Trump on Thursday night gave a lengthy tarmac denial, billing it as “a total lie,” “fake news” and “a disgrace.” He also maintained that he never called John McCain a “loser,” which is false.

Stelter replied by noting that the White House has “squandered” its credibility over the last few years.

“That’s the thing about this — normally the denials from the president and his aides would carry some weight, but for three and a half years the White House has squandered its credibility to the point where its words are essentially worthless, and the denials mean very little,” Stelter stated.

“Jeffrey Goldberg is the top editor of The Atlantic. One of the most respected journalists in Washington. He has sources at high levels who have been confiding in him for years. So this has to be taken seriously as your panel just said, and other outlets are starting to match this,” he continued. “I think, Don, we have to keep the White House’s credible in mind when he cover this.”

Stelter then called on the anonymous sources to come forward ahead of the election and put their names on the allegations about Trump.

“But it is also incumbent on the sources, on the people that are talking to Goldberg, on the people that are talking to other outlets — the president’s denying it explicitly, so it’s put up or shut up time,” Stelter stated.

“It is September 3rd. The election is in two months. What are these figures doing where they are insisting on anonymity when we know so many people have already left the government. There are so many former Trump officials who are no longer in government. Why aren’t these people coming forward and putting their names to these quotes? I think that’s a big question for the morning, Don. Where are these sources?” he asked. “Who are these sources and will any of them go on record now?”

“If others want to speak in support of the president, that’s a good thing too,” Stelter concluded. “People should attach their names to these comments.”

