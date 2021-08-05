CNN media critic and anchor Brian Stelter called out his colleague Chris Cuomo on Wednesday for staying silent on the sexual harassment allegations against his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In his “Reliable Sources” newsletter, Stelter, who hosts a show with the same name as his newsletter, wrote: “There’s no relationship quite like it in politics or media: A pair of brothers, one governing the fourth biggest state in the country, the other hosting one of the most prominent shows on cable TV. Right now, both men are standing in a very bright spotlight.”

“Governor Andrew Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment and abuse of power — documented in excruciating detail by NY AG Letitia James’ report — is leading him down an impeachment track,” continued Stelter. “Chris Cuomo’s role as a member of his brother’s inner circle, a role that raises serious questions about journalistic responsibilities and ethics, is also detailed in the report.”

The newsletter came one day after a report was publicized that alleged Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. Chris Cuomo did not address the allegations on his show on Tuesday – as Stelter pointed out – or Wednesday, though he addressed in March sexual harassment allegations against his brother that were already reported, saying that as his brother he cannot talk about it on TV – though he hosted his brother on his show early on in the coronavirus pandemic last year, appearances that were criticized as tone-deaf amid allegations against the governor over his handling of coronavirus in New York nursing homes.

The report mentioned that Chris Cuomo advised his brother on how to handle sexual harassment allegations.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that CNN executives recommended that Chris Cuomo take a temporary leave to advise his brother. Cuomo rejected the recommendation.

