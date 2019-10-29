CNN anchor Brianna Keilar blasted newly-named CNN Contributor Sean Duffy Tuesday afternoon after the former Republican congressman appeared to undermine the authority of Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman during an earlier hit on CNN’s New Day.

For those who blessedly missed the last 12 hours of an insane political media news cycle, Vindman is the Purple Heart-awarded and Ukrainian born US military veteran who suddenly finds himself at the center of the current impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Duffy raised eyebrows during a spirited debate with former GOP Congressman Charlie Dent and New Day anchor John Berman when he noted Vindman’s “affinity for Ukraine,” which was viewed as “reprehensible” and a “smear” of an American war hero. In an exclusive interview with Mediaite however, Duffy defended his comments, noting that he was “not trying to undermine his service.”

But either Keilar missed that comment on Mediaite, or it wasn’t enough, as the CNN anchor went after the former GOP representative from Wisconsin. After airing a clip from Fox News in which John Yoo suggested “espionage,” Keilar then ran the CNN clip from earlier in the day.

“That is some anti-immigrant bigotry and it’s an odd questioning of patriotism coming from Sean Duffy, the guy who spent part of his 20s on MTV’s The Real World and the Real World – Road Rules Challenge while Alexander Vindman spent his years in foreign deployments, including one to Iraq where he was awarded a Purple Heart after he was injured by a roadside bomb,” Keilar said.

She then noted how “desperate” some of President Trump’s backers are, before setting up a clip of Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, who is often at odds with President Trump’s anti-interventionist policies, defending Vindman today.

