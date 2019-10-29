Former Republican congressman-turned-CNN contributor Sean Duffy is getting slammed for using Alexander Vindman’s heritage in order to smear his upcoming testimony for the congressional impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Duffy had a contentious engagement with John Berman and Charlie Dent on Tuesday as they talked about how Vindman plans to express his concerns about Trump’s effort to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political opponents. Duffy repeatedly tried to diminish Vindman over his “affinity” for Ukraine, even as Berman pressed him on why does it matter where Vindeman immigrated from given his history of service to America.

Highlighting Vindman’s Ukrainian decent seems to be the counterstrategy of Trump’s allies, seeing as Duffy’s remarks came shortly after Fox News host Laura Ingraham and John Yoo entertained the notion that Vindman is committing treasonous “espionage.” In any event, Duffy’s remarks have drawn the attention of the Twitterverse, and they’re being met with major disapproval:

Reprehensible. And CNN pays that dude. https://t.co/mRZrsSxxcF — Richelle Carey (@RichelleCarey) October 29, 2019

This is utterly disgusting. How DARE these Trumpers question the loyalty of a decorated war hero,

Purple Heart recipient who dedicated his LIFE to serving America in uniform. Lt. Col. Vindman is the definition of a patriot. I’m so furious, I’m seeing red.

Disgraceful! 🤬 https://t.co/PqhMjqHDGk — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) October 29, 2019

Beyond disgusting, but… totally predictable that they would try to smear this decorated and respected veteran… https://t.co/x1VuuphuvO — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 29, 2019

Now Republicans are trashing members of the U.S. military. These people are demented https://t.co/BjagCxIlbj — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 29, 2019

Hmmm, by this logic, so Melania Trump is a Slovenian double agent in the White House? https://t.co/R71KsjzVs0 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 29, 2019

This is a repulsive, insupportable attack on the loyalties of a man who has devoted his life to serving the country–from a party defending a man whose loyalties and only proven service is to Russia. https://t.co/pusCmKwX6e — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 29, 2019

The most amazing thing here is not the dual-loyalty charge. The amazing thing is that Trump *HIMSELF * turned over US Ukraine policy to two Ukrainian-born grifters! As always, Trump did first what his supporters now condemn to defend him. https://t.co/Lzfs36ewMo — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 29, 2019

Does Sean Duffy realize that he’s casually accusing the Trump White House of the most epic counterintelligence failure in American history? https://t.co/HlkK98kP2H — Dara Lind (@DLind) October 29, 2019

Vindman served in the Army. On the other hand, Duffy served on *checks notes* The Real World Boston https://t.co/Jv1u8hJLcC — *Palpatine voice* UNLIMITED DADPUNS🍝 (@AdamSerwer) October 29, 2019

This is atrocious. Moreover, not terribly convincing. Sometimes it’s better to fold than play an awful hand. https://t.co/NmYiV7oTZN — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 29, 2019

For Republicans loyal to Trump, carrying out Trump’s corrupt scheme to pressure a foreign leader to help him rig our election on his behalf = “American policy” https://t.co/W8euKTdypp — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 29, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]