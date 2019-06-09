Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders fielded a question from out of left field when CNN’s Dana Bash asked if he supports a federal law permitting assisted suicide.

On Sunday morning’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union without Jake Tapper, Senator Sanders sat for a lengthy two-segment interview with Bash, and by the end of the conversation, the questions got strange.

“I want to ask you about something that happened in Maine recently,” Bash said. “The state legislature passed a bill effectively legalizing assisted suicide for patients with terminally ill diseases, and if the governor signs it, Maine would be the 8th state to enact that legislation, including your home state, as you know, of Vermont.”

“Do you support federal legislation to legalize assisted suicide?” Bash asked.

After a lengthy pause, Sanders replied “Look, that’s a very difficult issue, and I think that is an issue right now that I am comfortable seeing in the hands of the states.”

“It’s a controversial issue,” Sanders continued. “And the theory is, obviously, that it could be taken too far. But I think probably it is best dealt with at this point at the state level, which is where it is right now.”

Bash’s query is just the latest off-the-beaten track question to be asked of Sanders. Recently, NBC’s Chuck Todd asked Sanders about the relatively obscure issue of sex-selective abortions, and at town halls on Fox News and CNN, Sanders was asked about the voting rights of the Boston Marathon bomber.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

