Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not very well-liked by many, but that’s okay because you know who else wasn’t very popular? Jesus Christ.

That may sound certifiably crazy to some, but it was the assessment of an unidentified attendee at the America First political rally held in Dalton, Georgia Thursday, which was also attended by CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan.

The correspondent interviewed a number of rally goers for a piece which CNN’s New Day producers neatly edited into a fascinating and horrifying montage that perfectly illustrates the strange time in which we find ourselves, particularly as many in the Republican party become increasingly unmoored from reality.

The montage included comments made by former House Speaker Paul Ryan at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, in which he called out the more fringe side of the GOP who still follow the baseless conspiracy musings of former President Donald Trump, though Ryan showed zero bravery in calling out the 45th president by name. Ryan also called out the “outrage” peddlers of conspiracy opinion media, though he also sits on the board of Fox Corp.

The segment edited Ryan’s highfalutin comments with over the top and dangerous rhetoric from Rep. Matt Gaetz and Taylor Greene, who continues to more than dabble in dangerous rhetoric that compares the Democratic Party with Nazis. And to illustrate who is winning over the hearts and minds of Republican voters, O’Sullivan interviewed attendees at the America First rally where Gaetz and Taylor Greene were speaking.

O’Sullivan found one such woman, and mentioned to her “You don’t need me to tell you, a lot of people don’t like Marjorie Taylor Greene,” to which she replied “That’s okay because you know what? A lot of people didn’t like Jesus Christ.”

Just after this sound bite, viewers were treated with a clip of Paul Ryan calling out “outrage peddlers detached from reality and not worth anybody’s time. This was followed by O’Sullivan asking about the newly elected congresswoman’s frequent references to Nazis and calling mask mandates like the Holocaust. “Well, I can understand that,” she replied. “With Mengele the Nazi who experimented with children and drugs.”

O’Sullivan followed “You’re talking about the vaccine,” to which his subject confirmed, with a simple “yes.”

