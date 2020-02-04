CNN’s Iowa Caucus coverage drew huge ratings in the advertiser coveted 25-54 demo, with 766,000 viewers during its peak at 10 p.m. The network drew 1.84 million viewers in total for that hour.

While CNN had a big performance in the demo, the network’s 10 p.m. hour came third — behind Fox New host Sean Hannity, whose show airs at 9 p.m., and pulled in 866,000 viewers in the demo and 4.84 million viewers in total. Tucker Carlson Tonight, at 8 p.m., pulled in 799,000 viewers in the demo and 4.284 million viewers in total.

CNN exchanged ratings supremacy with Fox News in the demo for Iowa Caucus coverage from 10 p.m. onward, before dropping off at 1 a.m.

MSNBC’s Iowa Caucus coverage topped at 2.47 million viewers in total, while CNN’s coverage topped at 1.84 million.

Many viewers tuned into the news networks to keep up with the results of the Iowa Caucus, Monday, however an error with the app used to compile the data led to no full results being declared.

