CNN’s Jake Tapper, Jim Jordan Collide in Wild Showdown: ‘It’s Not Gymnastics, It’s Facts!’

CNN’s Jake Tapper and Jim Jordan (R-OH) had at it on Sunday when they had an unrelenting clash over the congressman’s position on President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

Tapper started things off by asking Jordan if he has any problem with what the whistleblower report and the Volodymyr Zelensky phone memorandum revealed about Trump’s efforts to have a foreign power investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. Jordan responded by dismissing Democrats’ renewed efforts to impeach the president, invoked the “phony Russian collusion investigation,” and argued “there’s nothing there” to be scrutinized in Trump’s conduct.

Tapper continued by looking at Trump’s remarks from the Zelensky memorandum, all while noting the “inaccurate” ways in which the president has tied unsubstantiated allegations of wrongdoing to the Biden family. He eventually brought this back to Jordan by asking “you don’t have any problem with the President of the United States leveraging his power to push a foreign leader to investigate a political rival?”

Jordan responded by accusing the whistleblower of anti-Trump bias and bashing the standards for which the whistleblower filed the complaint against the president. Tapper invoked the words of Inspector General Michael Atkinson in order to say “there’s no evidence” to Jordan’s claim, and Tapper also reminded Jordan that Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire said the whistleblower’s complaint is supported by the memorandum.

Jordan moved on to complain about leaks in the Trump administration, and when he defended Trump’s requests for Zelensky to investigate the Biden family, he began to attack Hunter Biden for his connections with the Burisma gas company. This prompted Tapper to note that “the Ukrainian prosecutor says there’s no evidence of wrongdoing” connected to Biden.

Jordan kept up the attack on Hunter Biden, claiming “Daddy came running to the rescue” when Burma came under investigation.

“That’s not what happened!” Tapper exclaimed, noting that former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin was internationally accused of not prosecuting corruption, and he also allowed the Burisma probe to go dormant.

Tapper pressed Jordan on all of this, but the congressman ignored it all and kept steamrolling ahead with his allegations against Biden and defenses of Trump.

“It’s amazing what gymnastics you guys will go through to defend [Biden.]” Jordan said.

“It’s not gymnastics! It’s facts!” Tapper exclaimed. “And I would think somebody who’s been accused of things in the last year or two would be more sensitive about throwing out wild allegations against people.”

Tapper concluded by grilling Jordan about how Trump’s children are currently embroiled in controversy for their own foreign business dealings.

Watch above, via CNN.

