CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Corey Lewandowski’s House Judiciary Committee hearing was able to establish “very clear evidence” of obstruction of justice, even in spite of his repeated stonewalling.

Toobin reacted to the hearing on CNN’s New Day, where the consensus was that the proceedings were “chaotic and out of control.” When the panel arrived at the moment where Lewandowski confirmed President Donald Trump asked him to tell former attorney general Jeff Sessions to un-recuse himself from Robert Mueller’s investigation, Toobin assessed that “that does seem to be very clear evidence of obstruction of justice.”

“It seemed very clear that Lewandowski didn’t follow that direction because Lewandowski knew it was wrong. He made up various explanations about ‘well I went on vacation so I couldn’t talk to the attorney general’ which seemed pretty preposterous. Several people in the Mueller report do not follow the president’s instructions because they know it’s wrong. And that is — you know, you don’t have to succeed at obstruction of justice to obstruct justice.”

As the panel continued to discuss the attempts by Trump and his allies to deceive the public, Toobin knocked Lewandowski for claiming that his conversations with the president fall under executive privilege, even though Lewandowski has never held a formal position in the administration.

“That theory is preposterous,” Toobin said. “No court has ever held that.”

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com