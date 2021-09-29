CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar Bust Out Laughing Over Jaw-dropping Trump Revelation in Grisham Book

CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar ran through some of the revelations in Stephanie Grisham’s upcoming book, but one jaw-dropping detail had the New Day anchors busting out laughing — and it wasn’t the one you think it is.

Keilar opened the segment on the tome — based on The Washington Post‘s advance copy of I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House — with some shade for the author, telling viewers that “Stephanie Grisham, we should note, never once held a news briefing. So she may not be recognizable to you, as press secretary.”

Keilar and Berman then gave a rundown of some revelations from the book, including:

“The former first lady tried to embarrass Trump after the Stormy Daniels scandal broke. Whether it was walking into events with handsome military aides or it was telling Grisham to remove the word wife from statements.”

scandal broke. Whether it was walking into events with handsome military aides or it was telling Grisham to remove the word wife from statements.” “Trump lost it over Melania Trump’s infamous ‘I really don’t care do u?’ jacket after a trip to visit migrant children at the border during the family separation scandal.”

“ Vladimir Putin tried to throw Trump off during their summit in Osaka by bringing an attractive female interpreter to distract Trump.

tried to throw Trump off during their summit in Osaka by bringing an attractive female interpreter to distract Trump. “Putin also coughed a lot, trying to rile up Trump’s germophobia.”

“Trump told Putin he had to act tough in front of the cameras, standing next to them, assuring the president, the Russian president, it was all for show.”

“As for the mysterious visit to Walter Reed in 2019, a colonoscopy, although Grisham doesn’t use the exact word for it for which the former president needed anesthesia. Grisham says he didn’t want anyone knowing because he didn’t want to give up power to Mike Pence while he was under.”

while he was under.” “Trump harassed women on the staff. She claims that Trump requested a young female staffer be brought to his cabin on Air Force One so that he could look at her from behind. And she also claims that Trump once asked a staffer’s boyfriend if she was good in bed.”

“Trump tried to assure her that his equipment was normal after Stormy Daniels described it as a character in Super Mario Brothers.”

But there was one detail that prompted laughter from both anchors. In order to soothe then-President of the United States Donald Trump’s “terrifying” temper, a White House aide nicknamed “The Music Man” would play the song “Memory” from Cats.

To laughter from Keilar, Berman, also laughing, said “To me, of all the alarming revelations in this book, to me, that’s the most disturbing.”

He went on to say “I have nothing against Andrew Lloyd Webber, but Cats is an abomination and that song, an affront to humanity. And if that was used, if the United States of America and safety around the world depended on that man, we were screwed.”

“I find it hilarious having learned that your personal hell is Cats, and maybe specifically that song, but not so for the former president of the United States,” Keilar said.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com