CNN’s John Berman bashed Republican lawmakers’ silence in the wake of President Donald Trump‘s racially-charged slams on multiple Democratic congresswomen Monday morning.

Berman started the week on New Day by putting an immediate focus on Trump’s most recent attacks directed at progressive lawmakers, the ones in which he told them to “go back [to their native countries] and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” These were the tweets directed at Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar, all of whom were born in the United States except for Omar, who immigrated to America as a child refugee from Somalia.

Trump’s statements were condemned far and wide for having racist connotations, but Berman noted that many Republicans have decided to say nothing in spite of the president’s comments.

“What do you call someone that says clearly racist things? This morning, the answer is Mr. President. What do you call lawmakers who stand by silence when someone says clearly racist things? The answer this morning: Republican members of Congress. We’ve been looking all night and found only one single Republican that raise any issue at all with what the president said: Chip Roy of Texas. That’s it. All alone. We’ll let you know if we hear any more this morning. Why the silence is a huge issue. What are these members so afraid of?

Herman concluded that Trump’s remarks were “no slip of the tongue,” but “a deliberate move by the president in an election season. So why does the president think racism is an effective campaign issue?”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com