CNN’s John King Claims Bernie Didn’t Say He Will ‘Work With’ Joe Biden — But Bernie Used Those Exact Words

CNN anchor John King claimed that Bernie Sanders didn’t say he would “work with Joe Biden” or “say anything nice about” the former VP, but Sanders did, in fact, do both of those things during the speech in which he announced the end of his campaign.

On Wednesday afternoon, seconds after the Vermont senator gave a speech announcing the end of his presidential bid, King told his panel that “What struck me the most” was that in conceding the race, Sanders “didn’t say anything nice about Joe Biden,” and “he did not say he would work with him.”

CNN political correspondent Dana Bash agreed that it was “really noteworthy that that was not part of his message at all.”

But although Sanders did not officially endorse former Vice President Biden, he actually did tell supporters he would work with the now-presumptive nominee — whom he called a “very decent man” — to advance progressive ideas, and ultimately to defeat President Donald Trump.

“Today I congratulate Joe Biden, a very decent man who I will work with to move our Progressive ideas forward,” Sanders said, then after saying he would continue to collect delegates as a way to influence the Democratic Party platform, said “hen together, standing united, we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history.”

The broader observation that this speech was more about his own campaign and supporters than embracing Biden is accurate — and similar in that respect to his 2016 exit, different in others.

When he dropped out in 2016, Sanders notably did not concede to his then-rival Hillary Clinton, and when he did get around to eventually endorsing her, spent a solid chunk of the speech bragging about his own campaign.

Sanders’ treatment of Biden was much more generous, relatively speaking.

Watch both clips above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]