CNN’s John King slammed Republicans over the Flynn unmasking list publicly released today, saying if they really want to get answers they should conduct full, fair hearings instead of spreading “innuendo.”

Two top Republican senators released the unmasking list Wednesday, and it includes the names of Joe Biden, James Comey, and Samantha Power, among others.

King told Wolf Blitzer this is similar to when Trump and his campaign “threw all these innuendo out there” against Hillary Clinton four years ago before remarking, “We’ve also seen the president’s Republican friends in Congress come to his aid now increasingly in this gimmick.”

He called out a few top Republican senators and said they should “call a fair hearing” and release all the relevant documents. King brought up Lindsey Graham’s calls for investigations and asked, “How many investigations has he had? They throw out the innuendo, they they throw out the allegation, and they won’t follow up in a fair setting.”

“Then they would have to actually put all the facts on the table, not just the little snippets they want to cause a little smoke,” he added.

At one point King said the president is clearly changing the subject from criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic before noting, “Even the president’s acting Director of National Intelligence in the letter to Congress says all the procedures were followed properly, so then what is wrong?”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]