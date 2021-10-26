A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away … an iconic movie opening provided the template for a cable news morning show in 2021 to go after a tech giant.

Tuesday morning on CNN, New Day broke out a lengthy scroll listing all of the “accusations, revelations, or admissions” of evils allegedly committed by Facebook. Hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar narrated over a massive block of rolling text.

“It is a platform for spreading of hate speech,” Keilar said. “That it is ripe for abuse by those who wish to do harm. That it is a petri dish for poisonous misinformation. That it has opened the floodgates to conspiracy theories that cost lives. It’s a safe haven for politicians to lie. A marketplace for trafficking and selling human beings. And it’s especially damaging to the self-esteem of young girls.”

“It provided some of the fuel for the insurrection,” Berman added. “An empowerment vehicle for extremists at home and abroad. It has a different standard for safety based on the country in which you live. And much of this hasn’t been, or can’t be stopped.”

Facebook has been at the center of a storm in Washington since whistleblower Frances Haugen came forward with internal documents showing that the company knew about various flaws related to its platform and did not act.

Monday on a company earnings call, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denounced the various recent reports about the company as a “coordinated effort” to attack the social media giant.

New Day also cited a statement from a Facebook spokesperson which said, “Research shows certain partisan divisions in our society have been growing for many decades, long before platforms like Facebook existed.”

“True,” Berman replied. “True. Except now, those divisions have this extra vehicle to boil and fester, appealing to the extremes, often with lies. Lies that sell.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com