CNN’s Brian Stelter opened Sunday’s Reliable Sources on how the pro-Trump media sphere has reacted to the two weeks of impeachment hearings.

To be a loyal Republican to the president in 2019, Stelter argued, you’re “supposed to believe in the Ukraine conspiracy theory” and that the whistleblower made up a story and that Marie Yovanovitch wouldn’t hang up POTUS’ photo in the embassy.

When he brought on his panel, Stelter remarked, “It was discouraging for me this week to see that no matter how damning the evidence was, Sean Hannity just presented a completely different set of facts.”

Juliet Huddy, a former Fox News host, said, “Fox is banking on the fact that Americans are going to — Americans who watch them, their viewers are going to stick with them.”

She said they’re also banking on the fact that “they’ve done a good job of convincing us, the rest of the world and their viewers, that the media is lying, that critics of Donald Trump are liars and the enemy of the state.”

Stelter then showed the difference between how the impeachment hearings were covered on the nightly newscasts and on “Sean Hannity’s version of a Republican nightly news.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

