CNN’s Stelter Tears Into Tucker Carlson for ‘Scaring His Audience So Recklessly’ on Vaccines

CNN’s Brian Stelter tore into Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for fear-mongering and sowing doubt over the safety and viability of coronavirus vaccines.

On Sunday’s Reliable Sources, Stelter led his opening monologue talking about the impact of “Foxitis” in America. He lamented that “Murdochworld’s most popular shows have popularized some dark, disturbing, damaging narratives about Covid. First downplaying the virus last year, minimizing the risks, and now, by sowing confusion.”

And while Stelter noted some on Fox like Bret Baier and Dana Perino have publicly shared their vaccinations, he eventually zeroed in on Carlson for pushing the speculative, misleading, unsubstantiated insinuation that Americans are dying after getting vaccinated.

As Stelter pointed out, “he’s scaring his audience so recklessly that even some of his own colleagues called him out for it on Twitter.”

“Carlson acts like he knows some secret truth that’s been covered up by some shadowy enterprise,” Stelter said. “Maybe you should be writing some junk movie of the week for Netflix or Tubi. Maybe you should go write horror novels for a living, because he’s clearly not responsible enough to have a show that purports or pretends to be news.”

Stelter went on to sarcastically hit Carlson’s repeated suggestion that vaccines are part of a broader plot to control society. He further commented that there are people at Fox who find Carlson’s vaccine comments “irresponsible and embarrassing.”

Carlson has said on his show a few times recently he is personally pro-vaccine while these kinds of segments have continued.

“He claims to be pro-vaccine and said that he’s just asking questions,” Stelter said, “but he’s not seeking the answers. So the rest of us have to.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]