‘Coincidence or Cover-Up?’ Fox Host Claims Trump Indictment ‘Coordinated To Take The Heat Off Biden’ In Rant Complete With Visual Aids

The graphics on the screen said “Coincidence or Cover-Up?” but the Fox News host in front of those images wasn’t posing a question but answering it, claiming that “this isn’t a coincidence” and Justice Department indictments of Donald Trump are specifically “coordinated” to “take the heat off” of President Joe Biden, in a Tuesday night segment.

Jesse Watters presented a graphic timeline demonstrating what he said was no coincidental timing, but a coordinated effort, presumably between the DOJ and the White House directly, to indict Trump in order to shift the news and attention away from the president and his son, Hunter Biden, whose criminal charges and collapsed plea deal have been big news lately and consistently.

Trump was indicted again Tuesday on charges related to January 6, and the explosive development has Trump and allies on offense, and Hunter Biden’s name coming up a lot.

On Jesse Watters Primetime Tuesday, the host made no bones about his claim, presenting it as fact that the indictments are designed to distract from the Bidens.

“The timing of this indictment was coordinated to take the heat off Biden,” he said. “This is the third time this has happened.”

He then went through the dates of the last 3 Trump indictments, noting Joe or Hunter Biden stories that took place the day before. “You ready?” he said as the timeline chart appeared on screen.

On March 17th, Hunter admitted the laptop was his. And on the very next day, Trump received word Alvin Bragg was indicting him in New York. On June 8th, an FBI document broke that Ukraine paid Biden a $5 million bribe. And the next day, on June 9th, Biden’s DOJ indicts Trump on the Mar-a-Lago documents. Yesterday, on July 31st, a Biden insider told Congress that Biden spoke with Hunter Biden’s business partners dozens of times, and Hunter was paid handsomely to get his dad to fire the prosecutor in Ukraine. And then today, August 1st, Biden’s Justice Department indicts Trump on January 6 charges. This isn’t a coincidence. Any time Biden’s in trouble, Trump pays for it and the news cycle flips.

The clip of this timeline caught on in social media posts from the right.

After presenting that theory, Watters said that Trump is the most likely to win in 2024, and after pardoning himself will have no choice but to seek revenge if elected a second time.

“Don’t you think for a second he’s not gonna unleash hell on all of his political enemies,” said Watters. “This is only the beginning of politicians putting other politicians and their families in prison. Sad we had to go down this road but this is where we are and now we have to finish it.”

Trump then shared a clip of that take on his Truth Social.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News Channel.

