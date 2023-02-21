Colby Hall Rips ‘Sick Joke’ of Tucker Carlson Reviewing Jan. 6 Footage: ‘He’s Not an Honest Broker’

Mediaite Founding Editor Colby Hall warned “nothing good” will come from Kevin McCarthy’s decision to give Tucker Carlson thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Hall joined NewsNation’s Leland Vittert on Monday to discuss Axios’ new reporting on Carlson and his producers being granted exclusive access to 41,000 hours worth of footage. Vittert panned the move by McCarthy to act as “Tucker Carlson’s PR person,” and he anticipated the footage will allow the Fox News host to air “selectively-edited clips” from the day Donald Trump’s supporters attempted to violent overthrow his 2020 election defeat.

Hall agreed in the sense that “this decision says way more about Kevin McCarthy than it does about Tucker Carlson.”

It’s pretty absurd and it’s kind of a joke, a sick joke, that he would give this footage to someone who’s not honest, and not an honest broker. Someone who’s very talented and very entertaining, but really more interested in spinning a narrative, scoring political points than getting to the truth.

The conversation about Carlson’s dishonesty continued as Vittert rolled footage of the Fox host downplaying the riot, describing the rioters as “nonviolent” protesters, and claiming the government is attempting to persecute the mob participants for their political beliefs. This led to Hall’s assessment that McCarthy gave the surveillance footage to Carlson in an attempt to “own the libs” and to strengthen his position after his bruising quest to become House Speaker.

He’s constantly flirting with whether or not he’s friendly with Trump or he’s friendly with others. Tucker Carlson is the 800-pound gorilla in the GOP, and by doing this very solid favor to Tucker Carlson and his team, it really makes McCarthy sort of smell like a rose in a base that is constantly questioning how talented Kevin McCarthy is. But again, I know that Tucker Carlson is not an honest broker of information. He feels no obligation to tell the truth. He suggested that January 6th was a false flag, which he later sort of went against, but nothing good is going to come from this.

Watch above via NewsNation.

