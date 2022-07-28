Conservative British Network Confronts Devin Nunes on ‘Divisive’ Trump: ‘He Has Set People Against Each Other’

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) CEO Devin Nunes attempted to write off the idea that Donald Trump is a “divisive” public figure during an interview on a right-leaning British news outlet.

Nunes spoke to GB News’ Anne Diamond and Stephen Dixon on Wednesday to discuss Trump’s speech in his first return to Washington D.C. since the end of his presidency. As Nunes hyped up a possible Trump 2024 presidential campaign, Dixon chimed in to note that whatever accomplishments Trump might’ve had as president got buried by the fact that he’s a deeply polarizing politician.

“As we observe it over here,” Dixon said, “whatever good things he may have done — and there’s bound to be some — it gets overshadowed by the fact that he has been such a divisive character. Not just the way he is perceived himself, but the way he has divided the United States. He set people against each other.”

Asked how that’s “helpful” for America, Nunes claimed to have seen nothing like this from Trump:

“I don’t think that is the case,” he said. “In fact, he was completely nuked from every single social media site in the world. His accounts were completely annihilated. He had no way to communicate.”

Nunes went on to complain about “the Russia hoax” while blaming the idea of Trump’s divisiveness on the press and social media framing him with a “false narrative.” He said nothing, however, about the fact that Trump was banned from social media for railing against his 2020 election defeat right after a mob of his supporters violently laid siege to the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn his loss.

Nunes also chose not to acknowledge the divisiveness of Trump that might have stemmed from separating migrant children from their parents at the U.S. southern border, his Charlottesville remarks, his downplaying of the coronavirus, his winking at violence, his constant attacks on his political enemies, his displays of racism, thousands of lies, and other such flashpoint moments.

Watch above, via GB News.

