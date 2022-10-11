Decision 2022: MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan Says Midterms Will Either End Democracy or Provoke Insurrection

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan had a “dark” take on the 2022 midterms this week when he said that the election is essentially a decision between the end of democracy as we know it, or an outright civil war.

So losing America to the end of democracy or losing America to civil war. A Hobson’s choice that results, the discussion on The Mehdi Hasan Show indicated, from ex-president Donald Trump and his followers, who continue to insist that the 2020 election was stolen despite all proof to the contrary.

Democrats aren’t making a big enough deal about Republicans and denial of 2020’s result, Hasan argued to guests Charlie Sykes of The Bulwark and author, columnist, and pundit Molly Jong-Fast.

“The problem I have is when I talk to members of Congress, the senators on the show, they say, yeah, it’s it’s really bad. Democracy’s under threat — And also prescription drug prices and also this and also that,” he said. “And it’s like, it’s not one of many issues. It is the issue that, it’s existential. And I wish more of them would say that.”

Turning to Sykes, Hasan then gave the doomsday either/or.

“If the election deniers on the right win in 2022, in November, next month. To me, democracy looks like it’s over in America. Fascism is here to stay,” said Hasan. “And if they lose, we get maybe another insurrection, domestic terrorism, a civil war, God forbid.”

“Well, that was pretty dark,” said Sykes.

